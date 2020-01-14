The man who allegedly sent a Napier sports ground into lock down last year can now be named.

Jamie Trevor McColl, 44, appeared in the Napier District Court via audio-visual link, in front of Judge Tony Adeane, over an incident on December 10 that put Park Island sports grounds into lock down for about an hour.

He is yet in enter a plea.

He was granted interim name suppression at a court appearance in December, but this lapsed.

In December he was charged with intending to commit grievous bodily harm with a firearm, and discharging a firearm with reckless disregard.

He was also charged with using a firearm to burgle, entering a building without authority and taking a car which was someone else's property, in relation to the incident and has been remanded until February 5.

At his Wednesday court appearance, he also had four charges of wilful trespass and one of shoplifting.

He was arrested on December 10 around 8pm, after a he allegedly aimed a firearm at police at the Park Island sports ground.

The sports ground was in lock down for roughly an hour.

The day after the lock-down, police said they believed the incident was linked to a previous incident in Greenmeadows, where shots were fired at gas cylinders at a property on Bowling Rd.