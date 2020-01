A man has been arrested after a firearms incident north of Napier which brought traffic to a standstill.

Police responded to a call at around 4.20pm of a man in a car "presenting a firearm out of the window" on Seafield Rd near the intersection of Avery Rd near Bay View.

Traffic in the area was stopped and cleared as Police arrested the man.

Police have confirmed that an air rifle was recovered from the scene as they made their arrest.