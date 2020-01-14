mahia_police_station.JPG - Sole Charge Constable at Mahia Craig Henneker, left, and Bruce Headley Fire Chief. Photo / Supplied

Mahia's new hub for law enforcement and emergency services has officially opened and it is seen as another big step in the progression of the small community.

Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairāwhiti Area Commander, says the change will better service the area.

"While the population of Nuhaka has fallen from around 5000 when we first established a police presence there to around 230 today, Mahia has grown to more than 1000 people and swells to substantially more over the summer season" he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay Police ask public help after van theft from Hastings school

• Six people arrested after two police pursuits in Napier

• Police make arrests after New Year's Eve incident in Hawke's Bay

• Hawke's Bay police seek black BMW thought to be involved in Napier City Medical shooting

"It makes sense to have the station located where we can best service the local community."

Police Minister Stuart Nash officially opened the new station on Tuesday, which was relocated almost 20 kilometres along the coast from the nearby community of Nuhaka late last year.

"The changing trends in both demographics and demand for Police services in the Tairawhiti area mean the time is right to create a new Policing presence in Mahia," Nash said.

"The population and the economy in the Mahia Peninsula are growing strongly. Police have been considering the move for some time and last year consulted locals in both communities about how to better serve the area.

"The move to Mahia has created a valuable hub for all three emergency services. Police will operate in partnership with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance to stand alongside the community when it needs help."

The new Mahia Police station was opened for operation in mid-December, after a blessing by local kaumatua Papa Bill Blake (Ngati Kahungunu).