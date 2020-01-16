A high-profile business manager with experience in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, has re-located to Hawke's Bay to take up the role of head of business and computing at EIT.

Sabine Hoffmann has experience in management and leadership roles in business and higher education sectors.

Hoffmann said she is excited to join the team at EIT.

"It's great to see that the institute prioritises the delivery of high-in-demand skills for industry and is committed to providing opportunities for learners of all ages to grow and achieve educational and career success."

As the new head of school, Hoffman said she was excited to announce the polytechnic had just received NZQA approval for its new Digital Business and Logistics and Supply Chain Management postgraduate and Master programmes.

"The digital revolution is changing industries, businesses and workplaces everywhere.

"Equipping our students with relevant skills will ensure that our graduates are highly sought after."

She said successful educators have to ensure the lifelong employability of their students, and to achieve this she is particularly interested in building and strengthening local and international partnerships with employers, industry and research communities.

Hoffman holds a Masters degree from Germany, and a PhD from Macquarie University in Australia.

She served as the CEO of REN International, a global leadership and management institute in Nice, France, and was Associate Professor and Dean of the College of Business Administration at the American University of the Middle East in Kuwait.

Having re-located to Hawke's Bay before Christmas, Hoffman said she and her husband are particularly exited about exploring hiking trails in the area, and of course, trying out the region's wine.