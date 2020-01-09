

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has "unreservedly apologised" for telling frail elderly residents they would no longer receive help with basic chores, and that doing it themselves would improve their health.

Letters were sent to 605 people this week telling them the DHB funded housework for people aged 65+ would be cut after a review. Users who consider that the service is essential can have their situation reassessed.

The letter also suggested the elderly people who had been receiving the help could do their own housework as a way to stay healthy.

On Thursday, the Hawke's Bay Today reported users of the service, many who consider it essential would have it cut, and would have to reapply by phone to have it reinstated.

By Friday the DHB had already received calls from 160 people on the number it provided in the letter for the needs assessment service co-ordination (NASC) team.,

HBDHB Executive Director Planning and Funding Chris Ash said on Friday it was committed to making contact with all letter holders as soon as they possibly could.

The DHB had been made aware of many people who had received its letter advising basic housework support would cease, yet were in no position to undertake their own basic housework duties (such as vacuuming and cleaning bathrooms), he said.

"The DHB is committed to supporting older people to live in their own homes for as long as they can and is disappointed letters have gone out to people who genuinely still require this support," he said.

"We unreservedly apologise for this and accept the assessment process has not been robust enough.

"As a result, we have put extra people in place through our needs assessment service to help manage client reviews and are reinstating services immediately for clients who have already phoned the service to advise they cannot live safely and independently at home without it.

"As a further measure, the DHB has also asked providers to make contact with all affected clients to assist them in being reassessed for support, and if they feel they still need it, to reinstate their services until reviews are undertaken."

