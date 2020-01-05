Two people have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle in Napier.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that two people were arrested after being found in a stolen vehicle which failed to stop for Police after being signalled to do so on the Hawke's Bay Expressway at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

The vehicle continued through the streets of Napier being pursued by Police and ended at Nash Street, where it came to stop and its occupants tried to flee.

Police confirmed enquires are ongoing into the incident.