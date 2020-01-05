Hawke's Bay Police are looking for assistance from the general public after Christmas Day theft.

Authorities are making enquiries following the theft of a vehicle from a school in Hastings on Christmas Day.

Police would like to speak to the person in the photo and have also asked for help on Facebook in relation to the theft.

A Police spokeswoman said that any information in relation to the incident would be extremely valuable.

"If anyone can help us identify him, or has any other information which could assist our enquiries, they're asked to call 105 and quote file number 191226/4669."