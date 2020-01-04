Four people were taken into custody after a police pursuit in Napier on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said police witnessed a stolen vehicle on Kelvin Road in Maraenui just after 11pm.

"It failed to stop for Police when told to do so and fled.

"A brief pursuit ensued and the vehicle was spiked twice."

She said the vehicle eventually came to a stop, and four people were taken into custody.

Police have no further information at this stage.