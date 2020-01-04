An investigation will be launched into the causes of a fire at the Waipukurau refuse station, as well as the extent of the damage.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council chief executive Monique Davidson , said a council-led investigation will begin on Monday.

"We are hoping that we may be able to reopen the transfer station next Monday, but we don't want to rush that."

She said no buildings were damaged in the fire, which broke out on Friday afternoon, although one vehicle was damaged.

"Most of the damage is within the pit of the transfer station, and obviously the blaze did extend on to quite a large area."

She said there were no official health warnings following the fire, but if anyone is feeling unwell after exposure to the fire they should seek medical advice.

She said she wanted to thank the people of Waipukurau for conserving water during the blaze due to the increase demand from firefighters.

"While we apologise for the inconvenience that the transfer station will be closed until further notice, the Waipawa Transfer station will be open."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the blaze around 2.25pm on Friday, and it was finally brought under control several hours later.

Residents in the area were assured their properties were not in danger during the blaze, with the wind carrying smoke west, away from Waipukurau which is east of the transfer station.

Eight urban and three rural fire crews attended, as well as further support vehicles, a FENZ spokesman confirmed.

He said the majority of the resources were off-site by 9pm on Friday, although a watch was kept over the site.