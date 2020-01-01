Three people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, after a three car crash just outside the Waipukurau Golf Club.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 12.35pm west of Waipukurau along State Highway 2 near the intersection of Maharakeke Rd.

A police spokeswoman said one person was person trapped and had moderate injuries.

St John Ambulance confirmed they transported three people to Hawke's Bay Hospital, two in moderate conditions and one minor.

The southbound lane of the road was blocked and under stop/go traffic control.