Smoke from the Australian fires is now sitting across the North Island, with Hawke's Bay covered in haze.

People from across the region documented the strange sight.

Blood red sun above Hawke's Bay. Photo / Anita Lincoln

Sunset over Mahia. Photo / Anna Wood

Mahia around 7pm on January 1. Photo / Amie Bristed

Orange sun hanging in the sky, evening of January 1. Photo / Michael Draper

Bay View at sunset on January 1. Photo / Dan Webb