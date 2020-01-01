

Thousands descended on Hawke's Bay Racing Centre to celebrate the New Year at the Interislander Summer Festival Hawke's Bay Races.

A fun-filled day with activities for all ages, the races were a success, says Hawke's Bay Racing general manager Andrew Castles.

"It's a wonderful, happy, family friendly day at these races," he said. "We get a big crowd of holiday makers and locals, who all mix and enjoy the wonderful sport of thoroughbred racing."

With live music, local food and drink and the races themselves, gates opened for the day at 10.30am, with more than 4000 people in attendance.

Castles added: "Everyone was extremely well behaved. It is a wonderful family day."