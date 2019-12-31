A police vehicle's been vandalised and two youths are set to appear in the Youth Court after a large disturbance in Hawke's Bay last night.

Police were called to an address on Harper Road, in Waimarama, around 10.10pm.

Officers were confronted by the group on arrival, with objects thrown resulting in a window of the police vehicle being broken.

READ MORE:

• New Year Honours: Hawke's Bay police Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith, MNZM

• Premium - Hawke's Bay police conducting armed patrols after gang violence 'ramps up' in Napier

• Hawke's Bay police seek black BMW thought to be involved in Napier City Medical shooting

• Two missing Hawke's Bay boys found safe - police

Advertisement

Police don't know how many people were involved, but it's estimated to be close to 100.

Officers are continuing to investigate and expect to make more arrests.

They are urging anyone with information to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.