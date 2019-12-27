A Hawke's Bay resident got lucky this Christmas winning the Lotto second division $18,013 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased from Tamatea Pak n Save in Napier.

The store has previously won players big prizes with one person winning $38,00 in January and another winning $250,000 in April this year.

The winner was one of 19 to receive the Christmas day second division prize. One of the 19 also won the Powerball second division bringing their total win to $42,109.

There were three first division winners from Auckland and Waikato who won $333,333. The total prize pool for the draw was $3.9 million.