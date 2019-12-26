A child was airlifted to hospital after a ute rolled in a one-vehicle crash in Hawke's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were advised of the crash at 5pm on Waldon Rd between the intersection of Waihau Rd and Mangatutu Rd near Waihau, west of Napier.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene and transported the child under the age of 10 to Hawke's Bay Hospital, with initial reports saying they were in a serious condition.

They were assessed by hospital staff but are in a stable condition according to a Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman.

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman confirmed an ambulance attended the crash and treated "multiple people", but all were treated at the scene.

MORE TO COME