Three people hospitalised after a fatal crash on the Napier-Taupo Rd on Monday are now in serious but stable conditions.

Two people died after what was believed to be a three-car crash that happened at about 1.25pm on Monday on State Highway 5 near Rangitaiki School and Matea Rd.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman confirmed two people were airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital in critical conditions after the crash. Both were women, one in her 20s and another in her 50s.

She said later that evening they received another crash victim, a man in his 50s. All three were on Tuesday in a serious but stable condition.

A St John spokesman said two helicopters and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours.

Traffic management was in place and the road reopened at around 4.40pm to one lane under stop/go sign management, and was fully reopened at around 6.30pm.