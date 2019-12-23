New Zealand Apples & Pears (NZAPI) has announced an associate director programme to grow its governance talent and representation pool, and Hawke's Bay has a strong representation.

Hawke's Bay's technical manager at Kilhaven Orchards Stuart Kilmister and Bostock New Zealand supply manager Cindy Dixon will join the NZAPI board in 2020 as its first associate directors.

NZAPI chairman Richard Punter said the food industry is facing unprecedented challenges in production, demand and regulations stemming from consumers having a greater focus on sustainability, health and freshness which is putting significant pressure on the food industry to innovate.

"We need trained directors from all areas of the industry's value chain to be an effective and relevant governance board," he said.

"The programme is also providing successful candidates with the opportunity to see the board in action and to understand if the role of a director suits them personally."

Kilmister said with his previous corporate management roles combined with the experience of the programme, he would gain the well-rounded skills necessary to be an effective board director within the New Zealand apple and pear industry, currently and in the future.

Dixon, who is passionate about the sustainability of New Zealand's food producers, said she was honoured to be part of the apple and pear industry and to have been selected.

The associate director programme offers successful candidates a chance to work alongside the NZAPI Board and to be mentored by directors along with receiving the relevant New Zealand Institute of Directors training.

The New Zealand apple, pear and nashi industry produced 600,000 tonnes of fruit in the last season, exporting almost 400,000 tonnes to over 80 countries around the world. The combined value of export and domestic supply is about $1 billion.