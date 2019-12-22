The Hawke's Bay Christmas Cheer Appeal got a great, late boost on the gift front when a St John Ambulance emergency response vehicle pulled up at the gift parcel packing centre in Hastings last Friday.

For when ambulance officer Joshua Kluts called by there was no emergency - just a welcoming sea of smiles.

The ambulance was carrying about 55 well-wrapped up passengers — in the form of great Christmas gifts for boys and girls.

They had been gifted to St John in the wake of the service's work and duties at the past couple of Special Childrens' Extravaganza events staged in Hawke's Bay as part of a national programme.

The events are party gatherings for special needs children and their families which have one simple and heartfelt aim — to put a smile of the youngsters' faces.

Invited children and families enjoy yummy food and get a great early Christmas gift or two.

The Bay event was staged in July and as was the case the previous year, at the end of the day there were some gifts left over — so the organising crew called up St John as they had put in their own time to be present and ensure there was medical cover at the events.

St John Ambulance territory manager Brendon Hutchinson said there was no question what they were going to do with the goodies — they would go to other children in need this Christmas.

"We wrapped them and have donated them to the Christmas Cheer Appeal as it's always great to help out these kids."

Hastings cheer co-ordinator Jo Reyngoud and the packing crew were delighted with the last-minute bonus.

"The goodwill in our communities is amazing," she said.

For Hutchinson it was a simple. "Happy to do our bit."

As were the good crew at Adoro Cafe in Napier who did a spot of fundraising and popped $50 into the cash fund.

More than 1000 gift and food parcels have gone out to less fortunate families and individuals in Napier and Hastings to ensure Christmas would be special.