

Councillor Kevin Watkins has been taking to the streets of Hawke's Bay in an attempt to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Hastings-Havelock North ward councillor has driven Santa's sleigh between 1000 and 1500km in the four weeks in the build-up to Christmas, handing out treats to the residents of Hawke's Bay.

Watkins, who has been participating in the festive activity for 20 years now, said the "feeling of excitement as Father Christmas arrives at people's front gates" as a child, is the driving factor behind his involvement.

"It's something nice to do and demonstrates the Christmas spirit in and around Hastings," he said.

Advertisement

"This is our 20th year visiting the people of Hastings, hospitals, old people homes, schools and so on. It has become a bit of an icon of Hastings."

Watkins added: "This float has grown from a really small beginning in the year 2000.

"Each year it has grown a little bit more. It looks the best it has ever looked. The response from the people has been great the amount of people stopping and waving, taking photographs has been great."