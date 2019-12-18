Some of Napier's CBD Christmas decorations could vanish from the streets before the big day, because of repeated vandalism.

The supersized baubles had already been removed from Ahuriri, where they had been in place barely two days before the first attack, in which one was "destroyed", according to a Napier City Council statement.

Bauble bashers have hit them again in the heart of the CBD, another all-but destroyed, and council strategic planning lead Fleur Lincoln said: "We are so disappointed that a small minority can wreck things for the rest of the community. We will have to rethink our approach for next year."

A bauble "stack" remains in place in the centrepiece of Emerson St decoration, near Market St, where it is watched-over by a 4 metre high Nutcracker soldier, and two Christmas trees.

Lincoln is keen for the Council to establish who is responsible for the desecration and asks the public to watch out for and report vandalism in the city.