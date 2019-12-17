A man who committed a serious home invasion was sentenced in Dannevirke District Court on a raft of charges.

Paora Hanara, 53, was sentenced on charges of assault, threatening to kill, threatening behaviour, trespass, theft, receiving, intentional damage and breach of community work.

Judge Lance Rowe said the victim of the home invasion was a 73-year-old man.

Hanara entered the man's home in James St where his former partner and his children were tenants.

Advertisement

"You barged through the door, punched the man in the ribs and sat down at his table and said 'I'm the man'. You pushed him over and kicked him. When he went out the door to get help you hit him and kicked him again."

Judge Rowe said Hanara gave a different version of events.

He said the victim impact report revealed the victim suffered bruises and didn't go to work next day.

"He initially felt frightened as you were living across the road."

In regards to the breach of community work Judge Rowe said Hanara was sentenced to 100 hours in June for shoplifting and trespass but he failed to report to the Probation Service.

In August Hanara was found to have on his property building supplies that had been on a trailer that was taken from Hunter St.

The theft charge related to items stolen from Caltex, including a storage container that contained safety equipment used at the gas bottle refilling station, and valued at $81.

The threatening to kill charge and threatening behaviour related to an incident in September when Hanara threatened to kill a woman and her dog if she didn't keep the animal on her property.

Advertisement

The intentional damage charge was laid after Hanara hit the windscreen of a bus causing it to crack. The cost of replacing the windscreen was $1475.

Counsel William Hawkins said Hanara was anxious to be sentenced as he was missing connecting with his family.

He had been in custody since September 14.

"Mr Hanara hopes to be out of prison by Christmas so that he can spend time with his family.

"He is also aware that he needs to have some distance between himself and the victim of the serious home invasion."

He told the court that Hanara's eye was badly injured in an assault by gang members and he was having difficulty with his vision.

"He would like to get treatment in the community where there were better resources that were available in prison."

Hawkins said he was trying to procure the least restrictive outcome for Hanara.

Judge Rowe said Hanara had 22 pages of previous convictions spanning many years and including 49 dishonesty offences.

"I hear that you suffered a very serious assault. That is an awful way for you to appreciate the harm you have inflicted. But many of the town's residents were very scared of you. People shouldn't be scared of you."

Judge Rowe said Hanara had written him a letter but he said he didn't know if Hanara meant what he said in the letter.

"I give you credit for your apology, but you have to mean it. It is time for you to stop being a someone people are scared of."

Hanara was convicted on all charges and sentenced to 18 months' prison.

He was ordered to pay reparations of $1556 for the damaged bus window and the theft from Caltex, but had outstanding fines of $682 written off.

"I would rather you paid reparation rather than fines," Judge Rowe told Hanara.