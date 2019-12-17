

Te Puni Kōkiri, the Ministry of Māori Development, has opened a new office in Hastings.

The centre has relocated to Eastbourne St, Hastings, and was officially opened on December 12.

An opening ceremony and pōwhiri were attended by Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst, Chrissie Hape CEO for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi, local kaumatua and almost 100 members of the local community.

Te Puni Kōkiri aims to "support the aspirations of whānau, hapū, and iwi" through leading and providing advice on policies which significantly impact Māori such as housing, Whenua Māori, te reo Māori, economics and Whānau ora Mere Pohatu regional manager.

The new office has large ideas planned for the area including supporting whānau through the Māori housing network, Whenua and Oranga Marae programmes.

"Our skilled and committed kaimahi (staff), who themselves are part of the community, continue to work alongside Māori to help realise the aspirations they have for themselves, their whānau and communities well into the future," Pohatu said.

The new Hastings office is one of four in the Ikaroa Rāwhiti rohe (region) with offices in Gisborne, Masterton and Ruatōria.

"The decision to relocate the Hastings office closer to the city means Te Puni Kōkiri is more visible and accessible to whānau," Pohatu said.

The Hastings office is part of a strategy to bring regional offices closer to where people and agencies gather. The new office is close to public transport and other city amenities.

The Hastings office is the latest of 17 offices around Aotearoa. They employ nine staff.

The Hastings team plan to work alongside others such as sharing office space with local government agencies in Napier.

Earlier in the week, a blessing ceremony was held which was attended by kaumātua and staff.