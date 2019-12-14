Having started 21 years ago, the Fiesta of Lights offers a warm and welcoming place for people of all ages to enjoy twinkling fairy lights and light displays along tree-lined pathways for 22 nights (December 14 - January 5) during the Christmas holiday period.

The festival attracts well over 7000-plus locals over the three weeks, with many who visited as children in the early years now bringing their own.

Popular favourites among the 40 displays include the running man, labyrinth, time tunnel, jellyfish, fireflies, swinging kiwis, pools of light and the kiddies' night train. Four new light displays added this year to keep the festival looking fresh for return visitors and an exciting experience for new audiences.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper went along to the events opening night and managed to capture a glimpse of the glistening and glowing lights.

Even the stars were out during the cloudy night.

Saturday saw the first of 22 nights of lights over the festive period at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana.

The swans made for last years event were back out on display once again.

Over 7000 people are expected to attend the three week-long event.

Kārewarewa Huata, 2, of Hastings managed to get herself involved in the nights glowing celebrations.