

It looks like it's going to be a summer revitalisation for Hastings as the local district council looks to kick off grand plans for the city's CBD but one foodie partnership is looking to join the city growth.

Laura Crespi and Daniel Pistone are set to help boost the hospitality growth in Hastings as they look to open their pasta bar called Sazio, which means "full, satisfied" in Italian.

"Hastings is our home and we want to be part of the growth that is happening here and be a part of the changes happening in the city centre," Crespi said.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay's food and wine celebrated at hospitality awards

• Premium - Hawke's Bay hospitality veteran Basil Diack honoured at national conference

• Hawke's Bay hospitality industry celebrates successes

• Chris Sayegh: Cannabis hospitality on show in Napier

Advertisement

They have both lived in Hastings for just over a decade now although coming from different continents - Laura from Italy and Daniel from Argentina - they found similar interests in the food and hospitality industry.

"We met through mutual friends and both worked in the hospitality industry, but we each had the dream of starting something up ourselves so we decided to partner up and give it a go," Pistone said.

The outcome is their own pasta bar which they look set to open in the early new year.

Crespi said they want to make the restaurant accessible for all with reasonably priced food and an enjoyable environment.

They plan to have the space open early in the New Year. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We want to bring a taste of what we grew up with to our tables and use the local produce to create amazing dishes and experiences all year round."

They both bring different aspects and skills, with Crespi looking to run the front of house while Pistone will be executive chef and will run the kitchen.

An important factor that encouraged them to open in Hastings was the council's rejuvenation of the city's CBD through its Hastings Alive! plan.

The Hastings City Centre Revitalisation Plan was adopted by council in February 2019 after extensive consultation with stakeholders and the community.

Advertisement

The plan identifies 23 enhancement projects that council will develop over the next five years.

These projects aim to create vibrant, functional and distinctive places that attract people, recognise and celebrate the character, history and culture of the area, create stronger first impressions, and reinforce the city centre as a key destination.

The soon to be Heretaunga Street East Hospitality Spaces were a key reason for Crespi and Pistone in choosing the space. Photo / Supplied

Some of the plan outlines developments at Albert Square and Landmarks Square as well as the addition of the Heretaunga Street East Hospitality Spaces, which Crespi and Pistone said was a key reason for choosing the space.

"Although we wanted to be central the work with the outdoor spaces the council is going to do is something that was a key factor when we signed the lease, and it will be a great addition to our space once it's in," Crespi said.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it is fantastic to see new businesses taking up opportunities to establish themselves in the CBD.

"We are making great progress on our Hastings Alive! plan which is helping to achieve our vision of a vibrant and dynamic city centre for everyone to enjoy.

"Sazio will be another addition to our new hospitality precinct featured in our Hastings Alive! plan, and will add to our already bustling city."

Hazlehurst said with everything that is happening in the city at the moment it is the perfect time for new places to pop up.

"In conjunction with the opening of Toitoi Hawke's Bay Arts and Event Centre in February and the new hotel coming later next year, there is no better time for businesses to come to our city."