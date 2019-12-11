Tararua will resonate to a "roar" on Saturday that always stirs strong and recognisable emotions.

It's the sound of the annual motorcycle ride that puts the spotlight on Woodville, that small community just east of the Manawatū Gorge, known for its traders, cheesecakes and, possibly, one of the largest Santa parades in all of rural New Zealand.

Once again, village locals and their visitors will thrill to the roar of several hundred motorcycles, as the Suzuki Coast to Coast ride joins the village's annual Christmas parade.

The Palmerston North rescue helicopter attends drops in at the start site of the ride.

This will be the 27th year Woodville Lions Club has run its iconic ride, raising funds for the region's rescue helicopter trust.

Advertisement

Over this time more than $200,000 has been donated, making Woodville Lions one of two longest-serving supporters of what is a critical frontline health service.

It won't be known what the money raised will go toward but in the past it has been used to fund items such as an on-board stretcher system and a defibrillator.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter fundraising manager Toni Durant said the trust was very grateful for Woodville Lions' on-going support for the past 26 years.

"They do an amazing job of raising money for the rescue helicopter."

A small, but impressive number of veterans, and eager riders of diverse ages, are looking forward to what is one of the most enjoyable motorcycle rides on offer in the lower North Island.

The 200km journey winds its way through the scenic back roads of Manawatū and Tararua, ending at Akitio.

Riders wait for the spot prizes to be drawn at the Akitio boat club.

Registrations for this event open at Himatangi Beach Community Centre at 8.30am and after a short briefing riders take to the road about 10.15am.

They will stop arrive in Woodville in time to tag on to the end of the Christmas parade.

Advertisement

Lunch is provided for those registered at Woodville's Fountaine Square where there are plenty of family activities taking place.

After the lunch break riders head to Akitio via Makuri and Pongaroa.

The final leg ends at Akitio, with an amazing array of spot prizes and auctions really delivering the Christmas atmosphere.

The prizegiving is at 3pm and usually recognises the youngest and oldest riders as well as those who have travelled the furthest to take part in the ride.

Riders have the option of staying the night in Akitio and enjoying the local hospitality.

The ride is well established on the New Zealand motorcycling calendar and attracts riders from far afield.

In the lead-up to the ride Woodville Lions are running a raffle which offers the choice of either a Suzuki 150cc street bike or a 50cc child's quad bike supplied by Suzuki New Zealand.

The raffle will be drawn in February when the money raised from the ride will be handed over to the rescue helicopter trust.