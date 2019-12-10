Motorists travelling the northern stretch of SH2 between Napier and Wairoa can expect a string of delays as roadworks are carried out across four sites.

Contractors are carrying out a resealing programme between Morere and Waihua and temporary speed restrictions are in place, and there will be occasional delays when stop-go signalling is operating.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said impact on travel times was likely to be between five and 10 minutes.

Delays up to five minutes are also on the cards as surface water blasting work is carried out at Kotemaori and between Wairoa and Waihua.

Advertisement

Speed restrictions are in place as well as stop-go signalling.

Repair work and drainage maintenance is under way on the Te Uhi Hill stretch of SH2 and delays are likely.

On the southern stretch of SH2 between Hastings and Dannevirke barrier installation work is taking place between Poukawa and Te Aute and speed restrictions will also mean some delays in travel there, as well as between Waipawa and Waipukurau where a road widening programme is being carried out.

Road widening work is also under way on SH5 between Napier and Taupō in the Tikokino region and motorists can expect some delays.

Temporary speed limits will be in place at times along the SH2 Napier Expressway between Watchman Rd and Meeanee Rd as centre wire rope barriers are installed as well as seal widening in places.