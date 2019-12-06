There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 La Buvette

La Buvette is a Pop-Up neighbourhood wine bar. Serving casual southern French inspired food by Moise Cerson.

Ya Bon French Bakery, 216 Heretaunga St, Hastings: Today, 6pm-11pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/la-buvette/hawkes-bay-gisborne

2 Last Chance Christmas Market

Advertisement

This is a "last chance" Christmas market for those who missed out on the Twilight Market or didn't get everything they needed and would like another chance to pick up those special items for Christmas.

Meeanee Hall, Gavin Black St, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 10am-2pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/last-chance-christmas-market/napier

3 Impact Pro Wrestling: Centennial Brawl 2019

The best professional wrestling in New Zealand arrives in Napier for a night of high-flying pro wrestling action!.

Rodney Green Centennial Events Centre, McLean Park, Latham St, Napier: Today, 7pm-9pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/impact-pro-wrestling-centennial-brawl-2019/napier

4 Courtyard Pop-up

You will find stalls selling handmade Italian leather bags, Middle Eastern homewares, hand embroidered cotton beading and nightwear, French sunhats, gorgeous colourful ethically made shopping baskets, organic skincare, children's clothing and accessories ... and more!

Hawthorne Coffee Roasters, 23 Napier Rd, Havelock North: Today, 9am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/courtyard-pop-up/havelock-north

5 Havelock North Plunket Toy Library Sessions

Climb it, drive it, ride it, build it, dress up in it! You name it, we've probably got one. The toy library is an affordable way to add variety and interest to your child's play.

Plunket Rooms, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 9.30am-11am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/havelock-north-plunket-toy-library-sessions/hawkes-bay-gisborne

6 Hastings City Big Retail Sale

Advertisement

Treat yourself and your wallet to the Hastings City BIG Retail Sale. Get all of your shopping done on one day as participating retailers put on some amazing deals for you in the BIG Retail Sale.

Heretaunga St, Hastings City, Hastings: Today, 10am-4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hastings-city-big-retail-sale/hawkes-bay-gisborne

7 Hastings Orphans Club Variety Concert

The Hastings Orphans Club is holding a Variety Concert, with bands, choir, skits and more. Join the festive fun with all proceeds being donated to Cranford Hospice.

Hastings Orphans Club Hall, Cnr Miller & Albert streets, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2pm-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hastings-ophans-club-variety-concert/hastings

8 Handel's Messiah

The choir of over 70, under the direction of conductor Joe Christenson, will be accompanied by Anna Hansen on the Hharpsichord, and the Cathedral Strings led by Norma Smith. There will also be timpani and a trumpeter.

Village Baptist Church, 147 Te Aute Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 4pm-5.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/handels-messiah/havelock-north