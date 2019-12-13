

Karl and Sarah Warr have done what the Government hasn't by livestreaming their day-to-day commercial fishing boat aiding in transparency of the commercial fishing industry.

They have installed a camera which livestreams the boat 24/7 to their website www.betterfish.co.

It has been a hit with more than 30,000 unique visitors watching on their launch day, also attracting worldwide attention.

"When we demonstrate what really happens on board the public get to see what happens and we can discuss any issues and get to working towards a change," Karl Warr said.

Advertisement

Throughout the day the public can watch the fishing gear going out and coming back in along with fish being processed as well as by-catch such as stingrays which are thrown back to sea.

"Fishery is the people's commons, anything to assist people to be better connected to the industry and have insight into the industry is great," Warr said.

There is only one camera on deck, but the couple are looking to install a camera underwater at the net with the potential to have five or six cameras throughout the boat.

The camera was provided by SnapIT Nelson.

"He's seeking to address the relationship between the public and fisheries which is quite fractured. Since we develop this technology for fisheries, we wanted to profile his business," Chris Rodley, SnapIT CEO, said.

In June the Government announced it would fund cameras on commercial fishing vessels in Maui dolphin habitats. Twenty eight of 1000 boats were set to have cameras installed by November 1.

But environmentally focused organisations such as Greenpeace New Zealand and WWF New Zealand have been calling to have cameras on board all commercial fishing boats.

Greenpeace supports the voluntary efforts of fishers to provide transparency through cameras but believes the Government needs to install cameras on all commercial fishing vessels.

Advertisement

"The Government needs to back up the good work of people like this by rolling out cameras on boats across New Zealand so it's a universal requirement for all. Voluntary measures are not going to be enough to protect our oceans and fish species - and the delays from Government in implementing strong policy on this is not good enough," Jessica Desmond, Greenpeace oceans campaigner, said.

"Decisions are yet to be made on whether there will be a further rollout of cameras to other commercial fishing vessels," a representative of MPI said.

Warr would like to see more of a relationship and discussion between fishers, the Government and the public to promote transparency and move towards changes.

"Fishing operators may find such an initiative does wonders for their marketing purposes. However, Fisheries NZ uses the data and footage for monitoring, compliance and enforcement purposes, which is an integral part of the fisheries management system and one that must be independently overseen by government, not individual operators," said Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

This follows Warr's previous efforts to improve how he fishes in creating a cage that allows undersized fish to swim easily out of the net without injury. He said 96 per cent of undersized gurnard are now not caught in the net.

"We should be taking every opportunity to treat these creatures with as much care as possible," he said.