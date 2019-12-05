A memorandum of understanding for Dannevirke's new electronic sign on the town hall was presented to Monday's meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board.

When the issue of an electronic sign was first raised, the board was concerned that there needed to be rules and regulations as to its use.

The board wanted the sign to be used for promoting community events.

The sign is put into position below the balcony. Photo / Sue Emeny

With the sign, which was installed at the end of October, now in operation board deputy chairman Terry Hynes has come up with a memorandum of understanding that will need to be ratified by the Dannevirke Information Centre management and board.

"The sign is being managed by Dannevirke Information Centre manager Donna Rayner who is looking after the sign and has it well under control," Hynes said.

"There have been some really good comments about the sign."

He said there were running and administration costs associated with the sign but negotiations were under way regarding these.

"The board will also be responsible for any software upgrades and maintenance but this could be reviewed on an annual basis."

Hynes said the sign was operating between the hours of 6am and 11pm, but board member Kim Spooner-Taylor questioned why it was not operating for 24 hours a day.

Board chairman Pat Walshe said the sign could be left on overnight to ascertain how much the power would cost.

Figures so far have shown that the power cost is around $1 a day.

The sign is now advertising community events. Photo / Sue Emeny

Tararua District Council governance manager Richard Taylor suggested the wording of the memorandum be that the sign operates between the hours of 6am and 11pm or at any other such times.

"That gives you flexibility to change the hours at any time."

Board member Ross Macdonald said managing the sign had been a learning curve.

"There were a few teething problems with the colours but that will get better as we go along."

There are seven events being advertised and each is on screen for 20 seconds, although this can be varied.