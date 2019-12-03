Hawke's Bay police are urging the public to help them locate a BMW station wagon thought to be involved in a shot fired at City Medical, Napier.

Police say the black 2000 BMW station wagon, registration FFJ500 is thought to have been involved in the firearms incident at a Napier medical centre recently.

The incident was sparked by teenage standoffs between gangs leaving a gang member struck by a car in Geddis Ave, sustaining minor leg injuries, a gang member arriving at the medical centre with a stab wound, and police being called to the centre where a shot had been fired, hitting a front wall between the main entrance and the Heart Foundation offices.

Police are still investigating a shooting at City Medical on November 18. Photo / Warren Buckland

No one at the medical centre sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said she was "shocked and saddened" by any escalation of violence in the community and said the council would support police and other community agencies working to resolve gang related incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 191120/3549, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.