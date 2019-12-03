Hawke's Bay got a bit of a taste of what the rest of the country is going through at the moment with strong winds and rain hitting the region on Tuesday.

The region experienced a moment of chaotic weather as strong swirling winds and rain blasted in the afternoon.

According to MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes it was a passing stint of rain with things clearing by the evening and sun for the rest of the week.

That burst of rain and wind was a minor blip as the rest of the week is nothing but sunny skies and 30 degree weather for the Bay.