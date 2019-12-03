Ola, one of the world's largest rideshare platforms, will be available to passengers in the Napier and Hastings this month as the company gears up to bring competition to the regions.

A year after successfully launching in New Zealand, Ola is increasing its reach across the country fourfold.

Expanding beyond Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the popular app will soon start offering rides to customers in Napier and Hastings as well as Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Nelson, New Plymouth, Queenstown, Rotorua and Taupo.

Country Manager of Ola New Zealand Brian Dewil says launching in Napier and Hastings will bring more competition and choice to both rideshare users and drivers in the area.

"Over the past year, hundreds of thousands of Kiwis have benefitted from riding with Ola and it's time we offered the same choice in Napier and Hastings.

"We also want to offer drivers here the opportunity to make more money on their own schedule – whether it's driving during weekend and evening peaks, or during seasonal periods," Dewil said.

This comes after Uber launched in Napier and Hastings back in October.

Ola is actively recruiting Napier and Hastings rideshare drivers to sign up to the platform. They will be rewarded for getting on board early with an introductory commission of just 9 per cent if they sign up to the platform by New Year's Eve.

Ola has already attracted 9000 Kiwi drivers in New Zealand's three biggest cities, by offering much lower commissions than their largest competitor, helping drivers earn more on every Ola ride.

The company has also recently launched an industry-first security feature that sends users a one-time pass code, matching the right car with the right customer.

Once passengers have booked an Ola ride via the app, they are sent a unique four-digit code which is then shared with the driver before the ride can begin.