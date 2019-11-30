It will be celebrations all round for one player from Dannevirke after taking home $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Dannevirke in Dannevirke.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Hawke's Bay's luck didn't end there with Strike Four also won on Saturday by a player from Napier, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.