There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Battle in the Bay 2019

Battle in the Bay was originally created in 2015 for the Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty regions to experience a hip-hop dance competition where they could build relationships with dancers from other smaller towns and studios while being equipped with the necessary experience to make a larger footprint in the national hip-hop dance scene. This competition has now grown to include dancers from all across NZ who like us are wanting to achieve the same goal for their dance community.

Lowe Family Performing Arts Centre, Lindisfarne College, 600 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Today, 9am-10pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/battle-in-the-bay-2019/hawkes-bay-gisborne

2 Sustainable Backyards - Home Composting for Beginners

Learn how to dispose of your kitchen and garden waste more quickly and produce compost more efficiently. Environment Centre Hawke's Bay, 1004 Karamu Rd North, Mayfair, Hastings: Today, 10am-12pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/sustainable-backyards-home-composting-for-beginners/hastings

3 Pickleball Hawke's Bay Tournament

Pickleball Hawke's Bay will be hosting New Zealand's first outdoor Pickleball tournament. We are expecting people from Hawke's Bay and from other parts of the country to attend the event. This event is for all experienced Pickleball players.

Old Netball Clubrooms, 707 Sylvan Rd, Hastings: Today & Tomorrow, 9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/pickleball-hawkes-bay-tournament/hawkes-bay-gisborne

4 Celebrate Christmas in the Gardens

At the time of his unexpected death in October last year, Bob Hall had been a driving force behind the Community Gardens in Mangarau Cres, Havelock North. Just over a year later an event is to be held in the gardens to celebrate Christmas, but also in memory of him. Starting with games, former Radio New Zealand announcer, Heugh Chappell, will tell the Christmas story, followed by carols singing. Peak Vision church will again provide a free sausage sizzle, there will be stalls with a variety of items at bargain prices, and races for the children.

Mangarau Cres gardens, Starts at 2pm tomorrow

5 MTG Family Movie Club - The Polar Express

Make your way into the CBD nice and early, snaffle a free car park and join us for a free family movie screening! Finishing at lunchtime, this will leave you with plenty of time to head downtown, grab a bite to eat and get a good possie to watch the Christmas Parade (starting at 1pm).

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Tomorrow, 10.30am-12.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/mtg-family-movie-club-the-polar-express/napier

6 Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

Hawke's Bay A&P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am-12.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/hawkes-bay-farmers-market2/hastings

7 NOOZ Pop Up Shop

NOOZ are super excited to announce we are coming to Hawke's Bay again! For one day only! With our NOOZ designer and handpicked clothing and accessories priced from $10-$50 (yes, that's our normal prices), be sure to get in quick!

Ellwood Function Centre, 15 Otene Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 10am-4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/nooz-pop-up-shop/hastings

8 2019 Harcourts Christmas Parade & Fiesta

The Harcourts Christmas Parade will be the highlight of the year for your family. The parade starts at 1pm leaving from Clive Square, then travelling down Tennyson St, turning right into Hastings St and then heading down Emerson St and finishing at Clive Square.

Clive Square, Clive Square, Napier: Tomorrow, 1pm-3pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/2019-harcourts-christmas-parade-fiesta/napier