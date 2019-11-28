A display a Scout memorabilia at the Dannevirke Gallery of History is a timely one.

Three years ago the Dannevirke Scout Group celebrated its centennial, but at the end of year it will come to an end.

At that time the Scout Group had seven Cubs and "a small Scout patrol," but was on the lookout for more Cubs, Scouts and leaders.

Current leader Craig Dalgleish says the group had been kept going but he is leaving Dannevirke at the end of the year and there is no-one to take over.

The Cubs group has already wound up.

The Gallery of History display offers a glimpse into the past of the district's Scout patrols and some of its long-time leaders.

Among these was early Scout master Wally Parker. His account of attending the Melbourne Centennial Jamboree, thought to have been held in 1935, is on display at the Gallery of History.

It was taken from a newspaper clipping that was pinned to Parker's cloak.

The jamboree was opened by Chief Scout Lord Baden-Powell and Australian Governor-General Sir Isaac Isaacs.

Parker also attended a jamboree in Arrow Park, Birkenhead, England in 1929 which was attended by Scouts and leaders from 42 countries.

It was attended by a large contingent of Scouts from Germany. While many of those attending the English jamboree went on to attend the Australian jamboree there were no German youths present as Scouts were banned under dictator Adolf Hitler's regime.

The report concluded: "The jamboree was regarded as an international peace movement, and there can be no doubt that the bringing together of youths from many nations will do much to influence peace."

Another cloak on display was that of Mac McLaughlan who was a Scout leader and the local traffic officer.

Campfire blankets on display are those of Wally Parker (left), his daughter Riki Parker, Eunice Gilbert and Mac McLaughlan. Photo / Sue Emeny

His cloak was donated to the Gallery of History after the Christchurch earthquake.

A photograph display forms part of the exhibition which includes a book in which that visitors are invited to write about their scouting experiences.

The gallery also has a monthly feature and it is currently on Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of the scouting movement.