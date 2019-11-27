

A Hawke's Bay cycling club president says a finish-line crash that hospitalised four of its members was the worst in the club's history.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said three were still in hospital on Thursday morning, 36 hours after the crash.

A man in his 50s was in a serious but stable condition, a woman in her 40s was in a serious but stable condition, and a woman in her 30s was in a stable condition.

Cycling CHB president John Mudgway said the incident occurred just before 7pm, on Maharakeke Rd, Hatuma, near Waipukurau, on a regular club racing day.

"One of the groups was coming in and one rider clipped a wheel of another rider bringing down cyclists as they all sprinted to the finish line.

"We rarely get accidents, it was the worst in the club's 30-year history," Mudgway said.

The experienced riders were travelling at speeds between 50 to 60km/h when they fell to the road, he said.

A St John's Ambulance was called to the incident and transferred three people in a moderate condition.

A fourth person in a serious condition, a man in his 50s, was transferred to the Hawke's Bay hospital by the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the man's injuries were "severe", with multiple fractures, but not life-threatening.

Mudgway said the club's riders used the road regularly and had never had a problem on it before.

"This accident was very unfortunate. On behalf of the club we wish riders a fast recovery."