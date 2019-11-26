The number of talented people operating their own businesses in Tararua District was the inspiration behind a group of Weber residents organising a Christmas market.

Trudy Hales is one of the organisers and says the idea for the market came from noticing how many amazing local, run from home, businesses there are in the area.

So far there are 28 confirmed stallholders and still counting, she says.

"People can expect to find all sorts of amazing things like plants, beauty products, candles, wooden goods, soaps, paper craft, Christmas ornaments, clothing, knitting, soft furnishings, jewellery, goods for the home and garden, pet beds, ice cream, coffee and even pine cones for winter from one young entrepreneurial lad from Weber School," says Hales.

She and her husband Simon own Kereru Natives, Indoors and Goods, stocking native and indoor plants as well as animal hides, books and wooden art in collaboration with Eketahuna artist Mark Dimock (www.kererufarm.co.nz).

"It's going to be a great chance to buy local and support lots of at home businesses by picking up some unique gifts for Christmas."

Apart from a wide range of goods on offer some groups are heading to the market to fundraise, such as Ti Tree Point Playground and the Weber 125 Celebrations, but most of those attending are small local businesses either run from home or online.

On the day there will be a donation station where people can drop off pet food for the local SPCA, and there will also be a Christmas Tree for Cranford Hospice where people can, for a donation, put a message on the tree for a loved one.

There will be plenty to keep children entertained with face painting and a kids' corner run by the team at Enchanted Slumber Surprise.

Hales says there are hoping to have a visit from Santa too.

The Dannevirke Community Board have granted the organisers some funding assistance to help with marketing for the event.

All stall holders can be found by searching Weber Christmas Market on Facebook, it's also listed on Eventfinda, posters and flyers and a billboard should be popping up in Dannevirke soon.

Hales says there will be loads of parking available in their paddock across the road from the hall.

"Our farm, Kereru Farm Weber, is on either side of the Weber Village and we're pretty passionate about sharing and showing off our fabulous community," said Hales.

Weber School has a brand new playground children will be able to have a go on and the hall and school grounds are a perfect space for this kind of event, she said.

"We are hoping to see loads of people in Weber for the market and would love this to become an annual event."

The Weber Christmas market will be held on Sunday December 8 from 10am till 3pm at the Weber School Hall and grounds.