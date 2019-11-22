There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Skankin' Vibes

Unknown Radio and The Common Room are poised to bring you a night of skankin' reggae, dub, dancehall and ska vibes.

The Common Room, 227 Heretaunga St East, Hastings: Today, 8pm–2am

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/skankin-vibes/hastings

2 Jazz Like We Used To

Join us for a night all about reliving the days of classic jazz. Old-time jazz standards being played on a piano just as old and a local jazz vocalist and legend Margot Pierard takes the stage with this world-class band for one night only.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/jazz-like-we-used-to/napier

3 Flaxmere Parkrun

Advertisement

Fun, free, forever, 5km timed run/walks around the beautiful Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere Park, Wilson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings: Today, 7.45am-9am.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/flaxmere-parkrun/hastings

4 Easy Ink & Watercolour Workshop

Take some time out with this easy creative workshop in ink and watercolour. No need to be able to draw!

Keirunga Gardens, Pufflett Rd, Havelock North: Today, 1pm–4pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/easy-ink-watercolour-workshop2/havelock-north

5 The Little Prince Presented by Sophie Jean Dance Company

Sophie Jean Dance Company presents The Little Prince. Performing contemporary, jazz and tap dance items to tell the story of The Little Prince.

Blyth Performing Arts Centre, 42 Lucknow Rd, Havelock North: Today, 6pm-8.30pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-little-prince-presented-by-sophie-jean-dance-company/havelock-north

6 Havelock North Village Street Carnival

Who's coming to the biggest carnival event in the Bay?

For one action-packed day, we're closing our roads and taking the village out onto the street for our biggest day of the year. It's going to be huge. It's going to fun. And it's a party you'd be crazy to miss. Food stalls. artisan suppliers and growers showcasing their produce, bouncy castles, story readings, a magician, a fairy, face painting, buskers, live music and street performances.

Havelock Rd, Havelock North, Today, 10am–3.30pm

Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/havelock-rd-havelock-north-hastings-4130-new-zealand/havelock-north-village-street-carnival/2412541042354566/

7 Happy Feet

The "Happy Feet" workshop is a fun and informative way to get to know your feet and help restore the natural flexibility of your feet.

Taruna College, 33 Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North: Tomorrow, 10am-12pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/happy-feet/havelock-north

8 Otane Market Christmas Fiesta

Get in early and do your Christmas shopping at the Otane Market Christmas Fiesta. Have fun with the entertainment for the kids.

Otane Town Hall, Higginson St, Otane, Central Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 9am – 1pm

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/otane-market-christmas-fiesta/otane