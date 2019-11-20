The land and building housing a landmark pizza shop in Napier's central business district is for sale.

For almost 30 years, the property at 16 Carlyle St on the intersection with Tennyson St was home to Antonio's Pizza Parlour – making it one of the longest continually-run food and beverage operations in the city.

Originally constructed in the 1960s as a corner superette dairy known as "the people's store" it was tenanted by Antonio's in 1990.

Now vacant the 220sq m two-storey building sits on about 190sq m of freehold land. Above the retail ground-floor space is a two-bedroom apartment.

The property will go to auction on December 6 through Bayleys Napier.

Salesperson Mark Evans said the building has a 6.2m street frontage on to Carlyle St, and an 18.3m frontage on to Tennyson St.

"The current ground-floor retail layout of is an open-plan restaurant and kitchen area – with food preparation space, storeroom, office, and staff toilet totalling 122.5sq m," Evans said.

"There is also off-street carpark running off the Tennyson St portion of the property. Upstairs, and accessed by an external stairwell running up from the storage courtyard at the rear of the building, is the 75sq m two-bedroom apartment.

"The configuration of the residential and retail components within the property lends itself to either an owner/operator in the foodservice sector as procuring a dwelling for themselves, or for use as staff quarters."

The largely-rectangular shaped property is zoned fringe commercial under the Napier City Council plan and a new building standards rating of 70 per cent.

The fringe commercial zoning is a buffer belt which separates Napier's central business district from the surrounding residential areas – allowing for a broad spectrum of commercial activities.

The premises is being sold as a "blank canvas" opportunity without any of the former kitchen or bar chattels - which have all been removed - included in the offering.

"For a future hospitality or food and beverage owner-occupier tenant, there is also the opportunity, subject to council consent, to remodel the building's structural design with the installation of bay windows and upgrading the open-air dining space – perhaps to even expand into the area currently utilised for carparking."

Evans said there was the potential to increase the available foodservice floorplate by building an al-fresco drinking and dining area on the first storey above the existing ground-level restaurant portion.

"Alternatively, the building could be converted into purely commercial usage – either as an office premises for the likes of a professional services firm of consultancy, or as a retail site."