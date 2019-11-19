A man injured in an assault which is believed to have sparked a series of gang-related reprisals in Napier on Sunday remained in hospital on Tuesday.

The man, aged in the 20s and subject of extra security steps at Hawke's Bay Hospital, is understood to have a broken jaw as a result of the mid-afternoon incident near a skate bowl in Anderson Park, Greenmeadows.

Police believe an incident in which a man was struck by a vehicle a short while later in Geddis Ave, Maraenui, the arrival of a man with a stab wound at the Napier Medical Centre and the early-evening firing of a shot outside the health facility in Wellesley Rd, a few hundred metres from the Napier CBD, are all related.

Police district crime manager Detective Inspector Mike Foster said the police gang focus unit is also "looking at" another incident reported to have happened in the area of Anderson Park on Monday evening.

Police had by late on Tuesday made no arrests but were confident of being able to resolve the issues, Foster said.