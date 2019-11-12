Hastings man Peter Johnson is well-known amongst fellow council flat residents for cooking up a storm, once a week every week, for them.

Now the Hastings District Council is recognising his gardening prowess by granting him the 2019 Petal Power competition winner award.

Johnson is a resident at Parkhaven Flats in Hastings.

Parkhaven won the best overall complex in last year's competition and Johnson, who has been living there for about eight years, was highly commended.

This year, however, his efforts were rewarded with the top prize in recognition of the green oasis he has created not only around his unit, but also stretching out over an adjacent communal area and around his neighbour's residence as well.

Johnson said he was the only one in his family to be enthusiastic about gardening, a passion he inherited from his mother.

His flower garden at the complex is dotted with lilies, pansies and sweetpeas and his vegetable gardens are also well underway with kumara, Māori potatoes and more.

"I love to see things grow, it doesn't matter what it is I'm always clipping away.

"I probably spend 20 to 30 hours a week pottering, doing little bits at a time."

He also helps other residents with advice and they swap plants and tips, making it a truly communal activity.

This added to the enjoyment gardening brought him, he said.

"We're getting geared up for the Christmas party on the patio now, we will get the barbecue out. We are so lucky to be living here with a roof over our heads, safe and looked after."

While Peter was this year's individual winner, Elm Grove in Akina took the best complex title.

The Petal Power competition is run by Hastings District Council for its nine senior housing complexes located in Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere.

A council spokeswoman said the numbers participating were growing each year with 135 entries this year, compared with 95 last year, representing more than half the total residents across all the facilities.

Made up of both new and experienced gardeners, the entrants competed for the accolade of best looking garden, either as an individual or the complex as a whole.

"It's all about getting outdoors, being active, and promoting a sense of community among residents," she said.

"It's also a way for the council to thank residents for their hard work keeping Hastings beautiful."