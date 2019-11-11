

The final stages of the extensive passing lane construction between Hawke's Bay Airport and Bay View on SH2 is under way with central barriers now being installed.

Road markings are also being put down as the project, which kicked off late last year, edges close to completion.

The work was funded as part of the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) allocations as part of a national drive to help improve travel times and reduce congestion on key routes.

The passing lane work is one of six projects being carried out by the New Zealand Transport Agency on the northern stretch of SH2.

Temporary speed limits continue to remain in place while the work is wrapped up.

Similar speed restrictions are in place while sealing work is carried out around Morere, drainage maintenance between Cricklewood and Waihua, duct and cable installation at Raupunga and surface water blasting around Waikare.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said motorists can expect delays in travel time as stop-go signalling will also be in place at times.

On the Napier Expressway section of SH2 wire barrier installation is also continuing along several active sites between Prebensen Drive and Longlands Rd.

Temporary speed limits will be in place at certain times although impact of travel time would be negligible.

Between Waipawa and Waipukurau on SH2 south widening and resealing is being carried out, with similar work under way between Peka Peka and Poukawa.

There will be slight delays.

On SH5 between Napier and Taupō contractors are undertaking seal work around Titiokura summit and the Tarawera region.

At the summit work the top sections of the passing lanes will sometimes be closed on the approaches to the work sites and speed limits will be in place.