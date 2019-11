One person is seriously injured after a crash on Te Awa Ave in Napier.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the scene, near the intersection with Ellison St, around 4.40pm.

It is understood a car crashed into a parked vehicle with one person seriously injured as a result.

The road will be closed between Creagh St and Ellison St, and the serious crash unit is in attendance.

Advertisement

St John Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene.