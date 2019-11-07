Smoke and fire has engulfed an abandoned shed near Ruahapia Marae.

Firefighters were called to the scene along Ruahapia Rd, north-east of Hastings, at 11.20am on Thursday.

A fire communications spokesman said that three fire trucks were sent to the scene to fight the blaze and managed to gather control of it shortly after arriving on scene.

He said the shed was empty and detached from any surrounding buildings and could not confirm how the fire started.

Locals on Facebook said they could see the smoke from the fire as far as Pakowhai Rd.