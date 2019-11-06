

An exceptional line-up of 43 auction lots, with an abundance of premium, specially crafted wines, exclusive winery meals and experiences, a travel package to Vanuatu and an outstanding painting by Mauricio Benega will all be up for grabs at the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction this Saturday.

More than 500 wine lovers, along with a contingent of wine media are expected at the largest Hawke's Bay charity auction which will be held at the Hastings City Art Gallery.

Guests will wander the room speaking with winemakers while tasting often unique and always interesting wines on auction.

READ MORE:

• Special vintage to be auctioned at Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

• Hawke's Bay's 2019 wine vintage could be its 'best ever'

• Wine awards reveal Bay's great white

• Judging begins to select Hawke's Bay's best 2019 wine

Advertisement

This is followed by the fun and lively auction in the main gallery with auctioneers Bryan Thomson, Harcourts NZ CEO, and Chris Kennedy GM of Harcourts Gold selling off the many items on offer for charity.

"Whether you're a novice wine lover, enthusiastic collector or sophisticated entertainer there is a blend, a collection, an experience that will captivate everyone," said project manager Elisha Milmine.

Preparations for the auction had been ongoing since the previous event and involved more than 80 corporate partners, who had pitched in to ensure all auction proceeds could be donated to Cranford Hospice.

Since the event started in 1991 over $3 million has been raised for Cranford Hospice.

"We love being the principal sponsor of the Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, this world class and fun event showcases not only the incredible talent in our winemakers here in Hawke's Bay, but also raises much needed funds for Cranford Hospice," said WineWorks CEO Tim Nowell-Usticke.

Also available and backed by popular demand a Vintec Instant Wine Cellar will also be auctioned, the lot comprises of a VINTEC 170 Bottle single-zone/multi-temp wine cabinet, and a very special collection of 54 bottles of Hawke's Bay wine, across great vintages and many outstanding accolades.

Event ambassador Mike McRoberts, James Beck of Bistronomy and Tony Bish have also all collaborated to bring together a very special opportunity featuring wine, food and great company.

More info on these items and others are available on the day.

Advertisement

The unique wine blends up for auction were all put to the test during a pre-tasting event at Napier Conference Centre on October 2, where guests were very impressed by the exceptional line-up to be auctioned.

This year's Hawke's Bay Wine Auction is on Saturday, November 9 at the Hastings City Art Gallery, if you can't attend the event but interested in the auction you can register for absentee bidding at the event website where tickets can also be bought.