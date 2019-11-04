Bright sunshine and stalls packed with all types of creations made for a successful Dannevirke Garden and Craft Expo hosted by Tararua College of Accelerated Learning on Saturday.

To celebrate the 25th expo a Mad Hatters Tea Party theme was adopted with a colouring competition, which was won by Josiah Max, and a maddest hat competition won by Dana Wishnowsky.

A visit by Dannevirke's Red Hat Ladies added to the occasion.

Totara College office administrator Cath Cameron, who has organised all past 25 expos, said it was a very successful day with numbers through the gate well up on last year.

A total of 58 stall-holders had booked sites, and all but a couple turned up on the day, many booking spaces for next year's expo.

Cameron said she was delighted to receive an email from an Australian couple who had recently moved to the district, saying what a wonderful event it was and asking to book a site next year.

One of the most popular features of the expo was the $2 mystery envelopes, filled with a variety of prizes and surprises, from a printer, a phone, vouchers, buckets of goodies, grocery baskets and many more items that were donated by sponsors, siteholders and parents.

Cameron said the school was grateful for the support it receives from the community, and in particular the support of its major sponsor Scanpower.

The final amount of money raised has yet to be calculated, it will go to fund school projects.

Some of the money raised will go toward installing a shade cloth over the school's adventure playground.