Dannevirke's Guardian Angels will benefit from a fundraising concert held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

The Guardian Angels are responsible for organising a community Christmas dinner and have launched their fundraising campaign.

The will receive around $2000 from the proceeds of the October 20 concert.

The Sunday afternoon concert at the club saw both the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band and the Dannevirke Brass Band performing.

Advertisement

The Sunday afternoon crowd at the fundraising concert held at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club.

It's not often these two groups of musicians share the stage but it happened when the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band celebrated its 50th birthday in September with an evening concert and some present at that function felt it was a pity the public were not there to enjoyed the bands' combined talents.

The fundraising concert was organised by the Rawhiti Masonic Lodge.

MC Graeme Evans said every year the lodge runs a charity project and this year to help would help fund the Guardian Angels and the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

The brass band opened the concert and was then joined by the pipe band.

During the afternoon tea break Wayne McDonagh auctioned a number of items donated by Dannevirke businesses and the Guardian Angels.

The address to the haggis was performed by Jim Farley and the afternoon ended with thanks from Graeme Spiers of the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

Donna De'Admin of the Guardian Angels said it had been a warm and friendly gathering at the club and the money would be a great help toward funding the community Christmas dinner.

She said this week letters will be sent out to all businesses seeking support for the Christmas dinner.

Advertisement

The next fundraiser for the Guardian Angels is a bingo afternoon at the Services and Citizens Club on Sunday November 10 at 2pm.

Entry is by gold coin and, apart from bingo prizes, there will be spot prizes and raffles.