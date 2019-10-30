A Hawke's Bay council and parliamentary aspirant has appeared in court denying a charge of threatening to injure.

Appearing in Napier District Court today under the name Jelena Jordan, 55-year-old Napier woman Mary O'Neill pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening to injure a man.

It is alleged to have happened on August 27, just over a week after nominations closed for the 2019 Local Elections in which she stood unsuccessfully for a Hastings Constituency seat on the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, where she received 4131 votes.

She had twice previously sought election to Parliament, as an Alliance candidate in the Napier electorate in 2011 and 2014.

Today she appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh, pleaded not guilty and was remanded for case review procedures on December 11.