Police are searching for a person after items, including a towel, were left on Westshore Beach in Napier.

Searches are being conducted by police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving.

It is not yet clear whether someone is missing, or has left their items at Westshore by mistake.

Police were first contacted mid morning, after a concerned member of the public noticed the items.

A Police spokesperson has asked that anyone who possibly left the items at the beach, to please get in touch.