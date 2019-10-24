Air New Zealand is adding additional capacity to some of its regional routes in December following Jetstar's withdrawal of its regional services, with Napier getting a significant boost.

The airline will operate an additional 253 one-way flights in December on services it operates between Auckland and Napier, New Plymouth, Nelson and Palmerston North, as well as between Nelson and Wellington.

That will mean an extra 48 flights will be added between Auckland and Napier to the month's schedule, adding an extra 3120 more seats.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said the airline has been looking at ways to help support the routes affected by Jetstar's withdrawal.

Jetstar confirmed earlier this month it would cease the same five regional services in New Zealand at the end of November this year.

"Air services are extremely important for regional New Zealand, particularly over the busy holiday period, so we're pleased to be able to step in and add capacity to the routes impacted.

"These additional services during the month of December reflect an increase of more than 15,500 extra seats to and from regional New Zealand. We are also continuing to look at additional capacity on our regional services post-December."

Hawke's Bay Tourism general manager Hamish Saxton said he was pleased to see Air New Zealand show its commitment to the regions.

"It's good to see Air New Zealand demonstrate their commitment to the regions, particularly over the busy December period when people will be travelling not only for business and leisure, but also to reconnect with family over summer."

But no everyone is backing the boost with Hawke's Bay air services campaigner Simon Nixon saying the extra 48 one-way flights are nothing compared with what Jetstar was delivering.

"Jetstar had up to six one-way flights going between Napier and Auckland daily and this boost by Air New Zealand barely covers one extra return flight a day," Nixon said.

"With the extra tourism and travel to the region more needs to be done and this by Air New Zealand is just showing their stronghold on the regional market."

In terms of who will be able to cover the extra flight loads he says that there is only three airlines that can do it one being Air New Zealand, another being Jetstar and the other being Virgin.

"With these other airlines not able to fill the gap left Air New Zealand will fill the market and show their dominance which will sooner or later push the prices up."

Air New Zealand is also assisting affected Jetstar customers who have refunded their Jetstar flight with a special fare. Eligible customers can email jqsupport@airnz.co.nz with proof of their affected Jetstar ticket.